Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. 140,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 139,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

