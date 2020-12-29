adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 0%

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €294.30 ($346.24) and last traded at €293.60 ($345.41). Approximately 233,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €293.50 ($345.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion and a PE ratio of 128.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €281.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €263.92.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

