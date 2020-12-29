Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.42 ($59.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.37 and a 200 day moving average of €41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

