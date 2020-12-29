adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADS. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.24 ($310.87).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €299.30 ($352.12) on Monday. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €281.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €263.65.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

