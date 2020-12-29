Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.98 ($68.21).

ETR HLAG opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.45. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

