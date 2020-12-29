Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

