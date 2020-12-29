Analyzing Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) & Its Rivals

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bioanalytical Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

10.9% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Bioanalytical Systems Competitors -56.00% -8.64% -4.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million -$790,000.00 -30.23 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors $1.40 billion $67.04 million 7.66

Bioanalytical Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems. Bioanalytical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors 228 1010 1880 90 2.57

Bioanalytical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems’ competitors have a beta of 5.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems competitors beat Bioanalytical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.