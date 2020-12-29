Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

