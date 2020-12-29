Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
