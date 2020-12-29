Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS STCB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.