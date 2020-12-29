Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

