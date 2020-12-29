F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

