e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,144. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 302,278 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

