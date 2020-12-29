Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

