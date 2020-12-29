Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.76 ($179.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

