Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 55.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

