theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 10%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 121,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 69,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

theglobe.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.