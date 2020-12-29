British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Approximately 3,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.16. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L)’s payout ratio is -0.32%.

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

