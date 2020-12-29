Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 2,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the period.

