iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.73 and last traded at $96.79. 41,513 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 290.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

