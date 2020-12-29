Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 8,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

