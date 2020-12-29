Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $43.71 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $966.78 million, a PE ratio of -485.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Inogen by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

