Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RVMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $69,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,083 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

