Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.