Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $465.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 92.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

