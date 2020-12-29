CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

