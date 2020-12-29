Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSE:ST opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

