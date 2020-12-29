Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.15 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 58.48 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11% Ocean Power Technologies -649.61% -104.17% -75.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

