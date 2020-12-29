LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.47.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.81 and its 200-day moving average is $303.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

