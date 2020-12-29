Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 2% Higher

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 119,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 98,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

