BidaskClub Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

