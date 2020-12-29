BidaskClub Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STWD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

