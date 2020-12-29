Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Quanta Services stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

