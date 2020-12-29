BidaskClub Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

