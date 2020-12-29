BidaskClub Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.
Clean Harbors stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.