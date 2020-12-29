Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

