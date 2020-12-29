Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.25 on Friday. Zomedica has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

