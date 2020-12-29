SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $276.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

