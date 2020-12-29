Financial Analysis: NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) versus ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

This is a summary of current recommendations for NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.36 -$2.05 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.84 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Volatility and Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats NTN Buzztime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.