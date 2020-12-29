Head-To-Head Survey: Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) & Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Simec and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.98 -$85.07 million N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais $3.63 billion 0.40 $51.83 million $0.04 69.50

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Summary

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais beats Grupo Simec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company. The company manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and engages in the provision of services related to road cargo transportation. It also offers stamped steel parts for the automobile industry; and products for the construction and capital goods industry, as well as engages in logistics business and produces hot-rolled galvanized steel sheets and coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; hot-dip galvanizing services; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

