Contrasting Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 179.65% 23.80%

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 14.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 4.85 $156.54 million $2.67 18.45

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 1 4 0 2.80

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

