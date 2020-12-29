Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) Quiet Period Will End on December 29th

Consonance-HFW Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Consonance-HFW Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday.

About Consonance-HFW Acquisition

There is no company description available for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.

