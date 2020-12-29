$0.26 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE SCM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

