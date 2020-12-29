Telos Co.’s (NYSE:TLS) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 29th

Telos’ (NYSE:TLS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Telos’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

