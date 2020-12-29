Farfetch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 49,884 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 7,025 call options.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

