Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $248.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $219.57 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 12379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $187.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

