Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.50). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

