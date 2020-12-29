DPW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 1,514 call options.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. DPW has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

