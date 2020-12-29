Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

