Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Standex International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Standex International by 36.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.