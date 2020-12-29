Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SHWZ opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.