Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,776.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,768.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,584.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.